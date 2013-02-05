Josep

The Last Band - III

The Last Band - III artwork music illustration pencil watercolor rock pop pop-rock power-pop
Design and illustrations for "III", the new The Last Band's album. All the process and outcome: http://www.josepsegarra.com/blog/the-last-band-iii/

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
    • Like