Bardbarian Title Screen Progress

Bardbarian
Happy to say I've made a lot of progress on the Bardbarian title screen, oh and changed Bardbarian's character design entirely! If you're curious why, I wrote a blog post about it here:
http://treefortress.com/blog/

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
