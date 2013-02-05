Kamilla Vinther

Dudley Zoo Web Design

Kamilla Vinther
Kamilla Vinther
  • Save
Dudley Zoo Web Design webdesign web design uk colours zoo
Download color palette

Hello dribbble,
nice to meet you :)

This is my current project and right now I am colour-confused as you can see. What's your favorite?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Kamilla Vinther
Kamilla Vinther
Like