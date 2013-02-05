Marko Jotic

Become a Dribbble Player

Marko Jotic
Marko Jotic
Hire Me
  • Save
Become a Dribbble Player dribbble invite invites prospec giveaway dribbble invite dribbble invites
Download color palette

Hey folks, dribbble invites giveaway!

1. Choose your the best work.

2. Send it to me with (artstudentme @ gmail.com):
- Subject: Dribbble invitation + your name
- Link to your prospect account

3. Become a player

In the meantime, you can follow me on Dribbble or Twitter.
Can't wait to see your work and talent folks!
Cheers!

Winners:
Marjan, Momcilo, Anuj, Lucas...
I apologize to others.
Cheers until next time. :)

Marko Jotic
Marko Jotic
Hi, I’m Marko — designer & entrepreneur based in Europe.
Hire Me

More by Marko Jotic

View profile
    • Like