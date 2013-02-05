Greg Mathews

Sorry Chat Login

Greg Mathews
Greg Mathews
  • Save
Sorry Chat Login sorry chat login
Download color palette

Added a new login screen instead of an overlay to sorry chat! Check it out! http://sorrychat.heroku.com

Let me know your thoughts!

PS. How do people get their GIFs so smooth???

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Greg Mathews
Greg Mathews

More by Greg Mathews

View profile
    • Like