Andrus Valulis

Low Poly Factory v2

Andrus Valulis
Andrus Valulis
Hire Us
  • Save
Low Poly Factory v2 low poly 3d lowpoly cinema4d render c4d industrial scene poster fantasy shapes experiments
Download color palette

Found a couple of cool effects in C4D. Render time is 4 times longer, but picture is much, much better. I hope, you will like it too.

Andrus Valulis
Andrus Valulis
Hire Us

More by Andrus Valulis

View profile
    • Like