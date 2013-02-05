Mads Barington

Gary the goldfish

Mads Barington
Mads Barington
  • Save
Gary the goldfish pixel art pixel goldfish jump water
Download color palette

I love pixels ;)

http://dailypxl.tumblr.com/
( its not that daily anymore :P )

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Mads Barington
Mads Barington

More by Mads Barington

View profile
    • Like