Tim Jurgensen

Bear The Marks Cover

Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen
  • Save
Bear The Marks Cover photoshop sermon journal cover
Download color palette

The church I work for publishes sermon journals so that people can do daily devotionals that enhance the messages on Sundays. The next series is titled "Bear the Marks" and has to do with important characteristics that should mark one as a Christian.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Tim Jurgensen
Tim Jurgensen

More by Tim Jurgensen

View profile
    • Like