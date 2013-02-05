Serdar Ozyigit

What can i do, sometimes?

What can i do, sometimes? fatih terim meme football soccer manager ball english broken turkish turk italy galatasaray gs
Humour about a Turkish meme. Galatasaray's world famous Turkish soccer manager Fatih Terim's broken english speech text from 2007, in grid order Swiss style poster.

Full version is here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/What-can-i-do-sometimes/7011343

And speech can be watched here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChkFtdzDKxs

