Abe

Abe digital art illustration digital painting wacom profile art
Loved Daniel Day Lewis' portrayal of Lincoln in well.. "Lincoln". Thought it would be fun to draw/paint those who've inspired (WIP). Who inspires you?

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
