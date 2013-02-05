Brian Potstra

Change of Pace

Change of Pace pattern illustration
Working on the design of my little sister's wedding invite means I get to take my head out of the UI/UX design sand for a while and do something different. It's refreshing!

This is a pattern I've designed which might appear on the invites.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
