Unearthed Pictures Launch

Had the pleasure of doing the design and front-end development with Midwestern Interactive on the new Unearthed Pictures website that launched yesterday. Unearthed just finished up a full rebrand with the identity work done by Austin Eidson. The very talented Matt Yow helped with the brands action icons.
Learn more about the amazing work Unearthed is doing to fight sexual exploitation via their site:
www.unearthedpictures.com