Magazine Illustration

Magazine Illustration seedling gardening man boy magazine illustration magazine illustrator spot illustration green thumb cabin fever watering can
This month's NH Magazine Last Laugh illustration... back-to-back cabin fever craziness.

Last month buddy B. Elwin sitting on a frozen Harley, this month a stir-crazy gardener.

That's how we roll this time of year up here in the Great Northeast! I miss my kayak & fishing gear, but my eyelids aren't twitching yet. :)

