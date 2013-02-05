Activation Flow

Jennifer Janosi

I'm currently working on an exciting project for a bank located in India. What I really like about this project is the user has the ability to do so many things outside the scope of just checking their balances and making payments within the app. It is such a unique experience that; we here, in the States can benefit.

This screen is the first of four steps for the user to activate the app. Let me know what you think. Feedback is always welcome!

I will post real pixels a bit later but don't forget to check out @2x

