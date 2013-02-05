Activation Flow

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm currently working on an exciting project for a bank located in India. What I really like about this project is the user has the ability to do so many things outside the scope of just checking their balances and making payments within the app. It is such a unique experience that; we here, in the States can benefit.
This screen is the first of four steps for the user to activate the app. Let me know what you think. Feedback is always welcome!
I will post real pixels a bit later but don't forget to check out @2x