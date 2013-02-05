Bathroom Sign

Nick Sigler

graffiti spraypaint lettering typography sign
Guests have a difficult time finding the bathroom at aLOOmpa (get it?), so I took a break from work last week and spray painted this sign. It's pretty massive, so I doubt anyone will have problems finding it now.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
