Just My Type detail

A detailed shot of the final letterpress piece printed by James Tucker from The Aesthetic Union. James slathered on the ink and hit the hefty 220 lb. stock hard.

I added a few more details about my project, along with another image where you can see compare the initial sketches to the final piece:

http://typeandlettering.com/blog/my-type-of-print

You can find the prints here:

http://store.typeandlettering.com/product/you-re-just-my-type-print

More fine work by James Tucker:

http://theaestheticunion.com/

You're Just My Type sketch
