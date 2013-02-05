Just My Type detail

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A detailed shot of the final letterpress piece printed by James Tucker from The Aesthetic Union. James slathered on the ink and hit the hefty 220 lb. stock hard.
I added a few more details about my project, along with another image where you can see compare the initial sketches to the final piece:
http://typeandlettering.com/blog/my-type-of-print
You can find the prints here:
http://store.typeandlettering.com/product/you-re-just-my-type-print
More fine work by James Tucker:
http://theaestheticunion.com/