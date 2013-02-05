Derry Birkett

Goldenboy

Derry Birkett
Derry Birkett
  • Save
Goldenboy logo id branding cartoon illustration face blue white
Download color palette

I designed this little logo for myself a few years ago, and I *still* haven't found the time to develop it into something bigger... I really want to start designing stuff like gaming graphics and illustrations and put it under this brand.

One day... maybe...

I like the logo still, so I thought I might as well at least share it with the Dribbble community. At least it's not gathering dust in a folder somewhere unloved.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Derry Birkett
Derry Birkett

More by Derry Birkett

View profile
    • Like