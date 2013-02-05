Lundegaard Freebie - Webshare FREE DOWNLOAD

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, I'm really proud of this little baby of mine. And now, it's available as a free download for y'all.
So! If you're looking into setting up your shared disk for remote access via a mobile device (great for companies that can't share files on Dropbox and the likes for various reasons), here's a packaged solution for you, totally free.
Just head over to the download page. There's also a tutorial how to set it up. It's that easy.
Enjoy!