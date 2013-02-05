Kristy Marcinova

Lundegaard Freebie - Webshare FREE DOWNLOAD

Hey guys, I'm really proud of this little baby of mine. And now, it's available as a free download for y'all.

So! If you're looking into setting up your shared disk for remote access via a mobile device (great for companies that can't share files on Dropbox and the likes for various reasons), here's a packaged solution for you, totally free.

Just head over to the download page. There's also a tutorial how to set it up. It's that easy.

Enjoy!

