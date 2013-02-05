Kristy Marcinova

Webshare UI

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
  • Save
Webshare UI ui interface ios iphone design green blue icons files file icons filetype download web app
Download color palette

Template of the UI for our internal remote file-acessing app.

Kristy Marcinova
Kristy Marcinova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kristy Marcinova

View profile
    • Like