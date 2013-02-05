Vincent Le Moign

Agile Designers goes flat :-)

Vincent Le Moign
Vincent Le Moign
  • Save
Agile Designers goes flat :-)
Download color palette

Just launched the new design: more contrasted and less corners ;-)
Now 773 resources for Design & Web Design... and new resources added every day.
Check it here: http://www.agiledesigners.com

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Vincent Le Moign
Vincent Le Moign

More by Vincent Le Moign

View profile
    • Like