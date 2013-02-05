Phil Matthews

Classic Weather Icons

Coming soon... A range of vector weather icons including these "classic weather icons" inspired by the brilliant old BBC weather icons. I'm also going to be releasing some additional styles with the pack including a more realistic style and a really basic simple style.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
