Chris Spooner

Karting Poster

Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner
  • Save
Karting Poster retro poster vintage
Download color palette

I put together a retro style poster for a karting event I'm organising between my friends. I'll be posting the process as a tutorial on my blog next week.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Chris Spooner
Chris Spooner

More by Chris Spooner

View profile
    • Like