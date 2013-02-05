Anton Gridz

'O' letter for 'Awesome Letter on the T-shirt'

Anton Gridz
Anton Gridz
  • Save
'O' letter for 'Awesome Letter on the T-shirt' o letter t-shirt doughnut illustration technical illustrator
Download color palette

This is my letter for this awesome project — http://awesomeletteronthetshirt.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Anton Gridz
Anton Gridz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anton Gridz

View profile
    • Like