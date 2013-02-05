Mike Armstrong

Clouded Leopard

Mike Armstrong
Mike Armstrong
  • Save
Clouded Leopard leopard wedding clouded leopard animal illustration
Download color palette

As the wedding reception will be in a zoo, we decided to decorate the invitations, place cards, etc. with pictures of animals from around the zoo. The Clouded Leopard is probably my favourite :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Mike Armstrong
Mike Armstrong

More by Mike Armstrong

View profile
    • Like