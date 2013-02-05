Brian McGloughlin

Abode - Social Icons

Brian McGloughlin
Brian McGloughlin
  • Save
Abode - Social Icons web web design logo logo design typography graphic design color branding
Download color palette

Updated the design for the interior design store with some new social icons which I think look a lot better than the previous ones. Full site page can be viewed on Forrst at https://forrst.com/posts/Abode-HQl

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Brian McGloughlin
Brian McGloughlin

More by Brian McGloughlin

View profile
    • Like