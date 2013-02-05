Gauthier Eloy

Letterhead Igloo

Gauthier Eloy
Gauthier Eloy
  • Save
Letterhead Igloo identity branding purple grey news office print brand identity igloo letter letterhead corporate identity stationery
Download color palette

Better view in @2x
Here is a letter design i made for the web agency where i work igloo web studio Hope you like it, feel free to comment.

Follow me on twitter ;)

Gauthier Eloy
Gauthier Eloy

More by Gauthier Eloy

View profile
    • Like