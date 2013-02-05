Nikolay Nedkov Kolev

Business Card

Nikolay Nedkov Kolev
Nikolay Nedkov Kolev
  • Save
Business Card business card visit card card business simple clean
Download color palette

This is the business card I've designed for my small business company named Appixify (actually with just me in it): http://www.appixify.com/

I've used this as header image in FB too, check it out: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Appixify/237108586410688

If you like it, i'm going to actually had this printed. Any comment or suggestion, as usual is very welcome. If i reach at least 20 likes on this, i'll print it. Sounds like crowdfunding campain! Lol! Have fun!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Nikolay Nedkov Kolev
Nikolay Nedkov Kolev

More by Nikolay Nedkov Kolev

View profile
    • Like