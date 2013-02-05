Ramil

Portfolio Final Design with Live Site

So finally, I decided that this is the final portfolio design for 2013! Inspired by those UI with Blurry Background and Minimal Content, nothing fancy, very simple.

Let me know if you have problem viewing the live view. Not mobile optimized.

Live View: http://bluroon.net

