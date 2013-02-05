Cinzel Image Dribble

Natanael Gama

Natanael Gama
Natanael Gama
Cinzel typography historical revivalism lettering type design
This is a snippet of my latest typographical work.
You can download it for free here:
http://ndiscovered.com/index.php/cinzel-font-family/

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Natanael Gama
Natanael Gama

