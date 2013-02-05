Jane Portman

Minimalist Home Screen

Jane Portman
Jane Portman
  • Save
Minimalist Home Screen iphone app user interface messaging home screen
Download color palette

Check out home screen design for a messaging iPhone app, offering sleek and concise user experience.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Jane Portman
Jane Portman

More by Jane Portman

View profile
    • Like