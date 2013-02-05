Jonno Riekwel

Icon 258

Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon 258 icon ios app
Download color palette

I only could bring the icon as far as the previous version on my own. So I worked with Benjamin Nathan to get it to the next level. Great collaboration.

Check out the site.

1d654196854a3e75aecf2af01f1a59b8
Rebound of
Icon 257
By Jonno Riekwel
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Jonno Riekwel
Jonno Riekwel
iA/UI/UX Designer and Front-end Developer.
Hire Me

More by Jonno Riekwel

View profile
    • Like