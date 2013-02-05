Luke Ratcliffe

TR-909 WIP

TR-909 WIP tr-909 roland vector
Started working on my second poster/vector in the series, this time a Roland TR-909!

Very early stages at the moment so I've not got much to show other than this.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
