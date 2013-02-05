Mario Bieh

Hybrid Title / Tab Bar

Mario Bieh
Mario Bieh
  • Save
Hybrid Title / Tab Bar ui navigation tab tabbar title
Download color palette

Form title, which simply works as a tab bar too. But only, if it's needed.
Interface is a heavily customized Sencha theme for a POS Web Backend. You can find it in action on http://www.koronacloud.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Mario Bieh
Mario Bieh

More by Mario Bieh

View profile
    • Like