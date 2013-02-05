Robert Brauer

Bubble Thumbs Update

Robert Brauer
Robert Brauer
  • Save
Bubble Thumbs Update thumbnail screenshot preview image
Download color palette

Update to project thumbnails, more contextual, more distinct, but still kinda bubbly

Real pixels can be found here: http://www.reppa.net/projects

Ac580bf1570ecdc237fad966ec8ca503
Rebound of
Bubble Thumbs
By Robert Brauer
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Robert Brauer
Robert Brauer

More by Robert Brauer

View profile
    • Like