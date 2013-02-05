Alexander Bickov

Alexander Bickov
Alexander Bickov
Killer Idea Icon icon design idea lamp graphic design blue paper iconography death skull
Graphic design of icon for digital marketing agency.

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
