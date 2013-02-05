Nicole Bauer

Happy Birthday Babe

birthday card character design vector cartoon
Just a silly birthday card for my boyfriend with a cartoonish version of us. In the print version I made my head on the front of the card wobble (using a clip, so it will bounce from left to right when you hit it ^^): http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=aDnpk7OGNoE

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
