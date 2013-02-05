Marko VuletaDjukanov

easy Sales app UI

Marko VuletaDjukanov
Marko VuletaDjukanov
  • Save
easy Sales app UI app ui ux ios
Download color palette

One of the screens for easySales app for managing sales and expenses . Different color scheme .

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Marko VuletaDjukanov
Marko VuletaDjukanov

More by Marko VuletaDjukanov

View profile
    • Like