Eric Turner

Ruler of the Lathe

Eric Turner
Eric Turner
  • Save
Ruler of the Lathe logo monogram
Download color palette

More exploration on a personal logo/monogram. Going for something that shows the contrast between the origins of my first and last name: one royalty, one commoner.

Since Eric means "Eternal ruler", the E gets done up as a more regal blackletter script. While Turner means "One who works the lathe", which the T hints at using some block-of-wood-like dimension.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2013
Eric Turner
Eric Turner

More by Eric Turner

View profile
    • Like