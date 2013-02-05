Ruler of the Lathe

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
More exploration on a personal logo/monogram. Going for something that shows the contrast between the origins of my first and last name: one royalty, one commoner.
Since Eric means "Eternal ruler", the E gets done up as a more regal blackletter script. While Turner means "One who works the lathe", which the T hints at using some block-of-wood-like dimension.