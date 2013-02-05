PrayBuzz - Networks

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Illustrating the core features of a new #prayer app called PrayBuzz. In this image, "prayer networks" allow you to target who you'd like to share a prayer request with.
Try it out at http://www.praybuzz.com or download for iPhone/iPad at http://itun.es/i6Jk5kB
More about this project at http://www.behance.net/gallery/PrayBuzz-Web-App/6301719