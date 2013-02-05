Thomas Vanhuyse

Yesterday I came across a comment by @Linda Eliasen which referenced this picture: http://d.pr/i/1ZKy . I loved that quirky little font, and I couldn't help but wonder what the other letters would look like, so I decided to find out myself.

