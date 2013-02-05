ZipAlerts by ZipRecruiter

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
ZipAlerts is ZipRecruiter's hosted job alert program. We handle the email send, a/b testing, job matching, and mobile optimization. I worked on the mark this summer. We branded sell sheet materials, a conference booth, and marketing site: http://zipalerts.com/partner-sales.
Making the plane float on the site was my favorite part. I have to give credit to Ian for the suggestion of flipping the plane to face towards the type. Good call. Also have to give credit to http://dribbble.com/wpoulos on the type setting. I mirrored his work from the ZipRecruiter logo: http://www.ziprecruiter.com/