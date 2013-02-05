Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/red-white-theme-wedding-invitation-card/3884540

Presenting to you the perfect WEDDING INVITATION CARD DESIGN. The card uses realistic elements and even has the option to add a photo of the "couple to be".

Features & Specs

It's Print Ready at 300 dpi // CMYK // Bleeds Included

Front & Back Design - 2 Sides

Standard Size - 5.8 x 8.2 inches

Free Fonts Used

Well Documented Help File

Option To Add Photo

Stunning Design

