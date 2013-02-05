🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/red-white-theme-wedding-invitation-card/3884540
Presenting to you the perfect WEDDING INVITATION CARD DESIGN. The card uses realistic elements and even has the option to add a photo of the "couple to be".
Features & Specs
It's Print Ready at 300 dpi // CMYK // Bleeds Included
Front & Back Design - 2 Sides
Standard Size - 5.8 x 8.2 inches
Free Fonts Used
Well Documented Help File
Option To Add Photo
Stunning Design