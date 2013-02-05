Colin Stasuik

Vampire Weekend

The title and cover of Vampire Weekend's upcoming album were released today, so I thought I would do my own version of it. Not sure who the photo belongs to, but it was found here http://10cities10years.files.wordpress.com/2010/12/new-york-in-the-fog-adj2.jpg

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
is a designer and illustrator doing fun things with shapes
