Helping my good friend Grant with his book layout and design later this month. He has no idea I've created an identity for him. Hope he likes it. Please take a look at his kickstarter page for his BadAss portrait study called "A View from the Window."
http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1353137649/view-from-the-window

Posted on Feb 5, 2013
