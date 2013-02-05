🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Helping my good friend Grant with his book layout and design later this month. He has no idea I've created an identity for him. Hope he likes it. Please take a look at his kickstarter page for his BadAss portrait study called "A View from the Window."
http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1353137649/view-from-the-window