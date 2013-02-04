Sebastian Abboud

Just happy to be here!

Just happy to be here! type
Excited to join the Dribbble community! Big thanks to my pal Chris Pecora for the nod.

I don't usually do too much type-tweaking (official term) but thought this would be a good place to start!

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
