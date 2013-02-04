Mathew Sanders

Health Records Login

Mathew Sanders
Mathew Sanders
  • Save
Health Records Login ccd health personal health record
Download color palette

A weekend project I was working with for the New York Patient Portal Design Challenge. Having some fun #DesigningInCode.

Not a huge fan of the navy blue, but was fitting in with the wider family of NY State Dept of Health branding.

I'm a little embarrassed with the low contrast on the input placeholders!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Mathew Sanders
Mathew Sanders

More by Mathew Sanders

View profile
    • Like