Nick Schiefer

Personal Branding

Nick Schiefer
Nick Schiefer
  • Save
Personal Branding mountains branding green logo swoosh clean geometric
Download color palette

Some logo variations i am working on for personal branding. These are supposed to represent mountains in a clean form. Not completely sold on the color yet...

Feedback would be greatly appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Nick Schiefer
Nick Schiefer

More by Nick Schiefer

View profile
    • Like