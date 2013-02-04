Ashley Stark

Africa love

Africa love africa love tan tee shirt hand painted
Working on some tee shirt concepts for a friend who is raising money to improve various things in Africa. I really like the painted Africa. Not in "love" with the font. Struggling to come up with a saying for this design.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
