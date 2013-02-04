Smorrs Co Desktop

My first draft for the Smorrs Co homepage. I'm glad I found some lateral use for all those wireframes I've been creating. Fake pixels? Excuse me sir, I clicked those pixels senseless until they turned orange on my screen, okay? Cut me some slack, my trackpad is a bit worn. Thank you, okay? Just thank you. No, I don't want an apology, just go watch My Little Pony or something.

Made with the Smorrs Team