Andrew Hochradel

Andrew Hochradel
Andrew Hochradel
Frontside Logo type typography logo bw texture
A recent logo design taking inspiration from the amazing work of Dan Cassaro. I love working in B&W with type and texture.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Andrew Hochradel
Andrew Hochradel

